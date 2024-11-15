Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) Shares Down 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 3,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 3,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 3.09.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Minim had a negative net margin of 105.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,144.78%.

Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers intelligent networking products that connects homes and offices in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, mesh systems, and other local area network products.

