Milton C. Blackmore Sells 1,035 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.92, for a total transaction of $127,222.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,721.76. This represents a 10.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Innospec Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IOSP stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.51. 14,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,650. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.24 and its 200 day moving average is $118.84. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.97 and a 1 year high of $133.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The company had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.13 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innospec

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innospec by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Innospec by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Innospec by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 36,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IOSP

Innospec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.