M&G (LON:MNG) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 192.43 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 193.10 ($2.48), with a volume of 9450979 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195.25 ($2.51).

MNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.09) target price on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.90) target price on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.83) target price on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 223.33 ($2.87).

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,792.14, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 203.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 204.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. M&G’s payout ratio is currently 28,571.43%.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Life, and Wealth. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, retirement, annuities, life, savings, and investment products, such as equities, fixed income, multi-asset and real estate.

