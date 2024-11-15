Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 54.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAC. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 31,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth $2,676,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth $414,000. 11.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAC opened at $182.14 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $129.76 and a 1 year high of $197.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $3.7626 per share. This represents a $15.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.18%.

PAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

