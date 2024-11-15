Metis Global Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,778 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 578,348 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in T-Mobile US by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $837,032,000 after purchasing an additional 303,582 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at about $48,966,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 21,580.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,586,000 after purchasing an additional 248,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Bank of America raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.83.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $237.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $275.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.77 and a 1-year high of $242.43.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.65%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total transaction of $1,888,058.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,940,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,258,392.32. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total value of $4,754,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,891,418.52. The trade was a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 464,924 shares of company stock valued at $97,427,925. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

