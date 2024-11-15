Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 131 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 242.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,338.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,239.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,388.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,401.80. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,039.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.21. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 531.78% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $954.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,820. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

