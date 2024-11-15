MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,644,500 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the October 15th total of 4,789,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 72.9 days.

MEG Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,016. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $24.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.18.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.0723 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 1.62%.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.