MediaValet (CVE:MVP) Trading 2.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MediaValet Inc. (CVE:MVP – Get Free Report) traded up 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.52 and last traded at C$2.50. 29,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 47,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.43.
MediaValet Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.48 million and a P/E ratio of -19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.50.
MediaValet Company Profile
MediaValet Inc develops and delivers enterprise cloud software to manage the digital media assets worldwide. It offers Enterprise Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform that helps to create, find, work with, manage, and share digital assets; CreativeSPACES, a hybrid cloud/on premise tool for collaborating between team members, the core DAM, and other media creation software; and other modules modules for advanced artificial intelligence, audio/video intelligence, mobile support, content publishing, and open application programming interface developer tools.
