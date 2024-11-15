Maxim Group Lowers Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) Price Target to $8.00

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Maxim Group from $22.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 201.89% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Tenon Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Tenon Medical Stock Down 5.7 %
Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative return on equity of 4,819.46% and a negative net margin of 413.88%.
About Tenon Medical
Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as transfixes the SI joints.
