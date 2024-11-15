Matthew Louis Lanford Sells 25,360 Shares of Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Louis Lanford sold 25,360 shares of Paysign stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $100,425.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,534.76. The trade was a 18.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paysign Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of PAYS opened at $3.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.57 million, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.95. Paysign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $5.59.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Paysign had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Paysign in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paysign

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Paysign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paysign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paysign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Paysign Company Profile

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

