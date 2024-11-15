Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

NYSE MHH traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $12.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,107. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $150.32 million, a PE ratio of -67.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastech Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 866,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Featured Stories

