Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Update

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 185.2% from the October 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of MAKSY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 20,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,528. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

