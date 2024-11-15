Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Update

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 185.2% from the October 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on MAKSY
Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance
Marks and Spencer Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
About Marks and Spencer Group
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Marks and Spencer Group
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Freshworks Stock Soars 50% – Is This the Perfect Entry Point?
Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.