Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 86.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 108.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Markel Group by 98.2% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Markel Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,651.83.

Markel Group Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,714.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,574.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,577.92. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,342.66 and a 52-week high of $1,718.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.97 by ($4.63). Markel Group had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.