Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Free Report) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.93.

MFI traded down C$0.08 on Thursday, hitting C$22.33. 41,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,023. Maple Leaf Foods has a fifty-two week low of C$21.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.55. The stock has a market cap of C$2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.00, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 977.78%.

In related news, Director Linda Mantia bought 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.23 per share, with a total value of C$99,990.54. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan David Sawatzky sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.23, for a total value of C$55,198.00. Company insiders own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

