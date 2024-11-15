Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 990 Shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.58% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAR. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 21.3% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 23.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period.

BATS YMAR opened at $22.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $83.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.66.

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (YMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

