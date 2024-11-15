Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FPEI. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 51,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after buying an additional 108,761 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 117,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FPEI stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $19.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

