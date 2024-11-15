M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,012.09 ($13.02) and last traded at GBX 987.51 ($12.71), with a volume of 124473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 930 ($11.97).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.09) target price on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

M.P. Evans Group Trading Up 6.2 %

M.P. Evans Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 915.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 877.72. The firm has a market cap of £521.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 985.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. M.P. Evans Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,106.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider K Chandra Sekaran sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 940 ($12.10), for a total transaction of £7,708 ($9,918.93). Insiders have sold a total of 8,850 shares of company stock valued at $8,238,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

M.P. Evans Group Company Profile

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. The company operates through Plantation, Property, and Other segments. It produces and sells crude palm oil and palm kernels. The company is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

