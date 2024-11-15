Lyell Immunopharma’s (LYEL) Neutral Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:LYEL remained flat at $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. 329,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,216. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69. Lyell Immunopharma has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $3.26.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 323,792.09% and a negative return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 1,285.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 354,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 329,205 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.