Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Shares Down 2% – Should You Sell?

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.49. 74,428 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 102,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Lumina Gold Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$203.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Get Lumina Gold alerts:

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lumina Gold Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Lumina Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Victor Andrew Hicks sold 125,000 shares of Lumina Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total value of C$68,662.50. Also, Senior Officer Martin Raymond Danziger Rip sold 100,000 shares of Lumina Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total transaction of C$58,000.00. Insiders sold 416,500 shares of company stock worth $235,923 over the last 90 days. 34.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.