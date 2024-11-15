Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Shares Down 2% – Should You Sell?

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.49. 74,428 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 102,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.
Lumina Gold Trading Up 2.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$203.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.
Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lumina Gold Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Lumina Gold
Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lumina Gold
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.