Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Announces Earnings Results

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 million. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 18.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Lument Finance Trust Price Performance

Shares of LFT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.51. The stock had a trading volume of 44,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,884. Lument Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The company has a market cap of $131.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39.

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

Lument Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Lument Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.