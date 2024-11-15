Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Rating Increased to Buy at R. F. Lafferty

R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. R. F. Lafferty currently has $4.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LCID. Cfra set a $2.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.27.

Shares of LCID stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.07. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $5.31.

In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 374,717,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,519,430.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,041,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,827,207.87. This trade represents a -102.19 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 117,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 35,766 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 47.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 149,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 48,304 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

