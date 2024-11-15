Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Rating Increased to Buy at R. F. Lafferty

R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. R. F. Lafferty currently has $4.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LCID. Cfra set a $2.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.27.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LCID
Lucid Group Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 374,717,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,519,430.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,041,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,827,207.87. This trade represents a -102.19 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 117,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 35,766 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 47.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 149,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 48,304 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Lucid Group
Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lucid Group
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Why Zscaler Stock Has Analysts So Excited
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Spotify Stock Surge: Why Investors Are Buying Despite High Prices
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows That Could Be Top Buys Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.