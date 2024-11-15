Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target Raised to $103.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $99.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LPX. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.22.

NYSE LPX opened at $112.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.88. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $114.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $3,046,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,773,027.84. This trade represents a 5.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $245,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,791.50. This trade represents a 10.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,917 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 25.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,167,946 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $340,427,000 after purchasing an additional 638,058 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,740,249 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $146,026,000 after acquiring an additional 177,132 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 92.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,255,474 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $103,363,000 after acquiring an additional 602,803 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11,417.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106,410 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $118,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $91,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

