Liquidia’s (LQDA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

LQDA has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Liquidia from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Lifesci Capital started coverage on Liquidia in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Liquidia from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Liquidia from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ LQDA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,521. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $753.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.21.

In related news, Director Caligan Partners Lp bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,426,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,994,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,522,421.47. This trade represents a 2.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $89,468.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 812,193 shares in the company, valued at $9,023,464.23. This trade represents a 0.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,551 shares of company stock valued at $236,021 in the last quarter. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 38,400.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

