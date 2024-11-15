Linscomb Wealth Inc. Sells 7,034 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,034 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. owned about 2.76% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,591,288.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,673,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,365 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 980.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 495,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 449,756 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,376,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 286.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 71,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 127.5% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 60,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 34,005 shares during the last quarter.

JPEM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.39. 2,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $57.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.99.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

