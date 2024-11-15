Linscomb Wealth Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,946 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.17. 1,404,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,102,679. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.92. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

