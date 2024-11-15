Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Purchased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 10,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 267,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 598,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,523,000 after acquiring an additional 262,691 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIN traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $449.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,300. The business has a fifty day moving average of $470.23 and a 200 day moving average of $452.61. The company has a market cap of $214.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $396.07 and a 1 year high of $487.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,996. This represents a 36.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.75.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

