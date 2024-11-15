Linda Dougherty Buys 5,800 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) Senior Officer Linda Dougherty purchased 5,800 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$84.83 per share, with a total value of C$492,014.00.

Linda Dougherty also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

On Thursday, September 12th, Linda Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.30, for a total transaction of C$150,590.00.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

TSE:SLF traded down C$1.07 on Friday, reaching C$84.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,657,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,266. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 65.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of C$64.38 and a 1-year high of C$86.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$78.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$72.22.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.18 billion. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.9230769 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$85.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$84.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.