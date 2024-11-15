Linamar (TSE:LNR) Given New C$84.00 Price Target at CIBC

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Free Report) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LNR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities downgraded Linamar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$89.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$86.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Linamar Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE LNR traded down C$0.12 on Thursday, reaching C$60.86. 133,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,092. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of C$54.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$61.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$64.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.15 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.75 billion. Linamar had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 5.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linamar will post 11.4332724 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

