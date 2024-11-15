Lifeworks Advisors LLC Sells 424 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,909,000 after purchasing an additional 277,171 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Kellanova by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,141,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Kellanova by 766.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,881,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,461 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Kellanova in the 2nd quarter worth $88,065,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Kellanova by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,391,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,244,000 after acquiring an additional 40,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $6,248,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,675,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,070,235,116.16. This trade represents a 0.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,072,264 shares of company stock worth $86,452,375 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kellanova to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.35.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $80.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.67. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $81.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 78.35%.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

