Lifeworks Advisors LLC Invests $338,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6,089.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 156,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 154,115 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 333.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 139,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 107,288 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,984,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 186.2% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 128,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 83,798 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,369,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA RWO opened at $44.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.15. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $39.20 and a twelve month high of $48.60.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

