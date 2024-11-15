Lifeworks Advisors LLC Buys 396 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,030,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $719,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49,712 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 12.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,933,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,674 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 17.0% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,826,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,433,000 after purchasing an additional 265,886 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 28.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,595,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,020,000 after purchasing an additional 358,082 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,557,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 21,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,305,148.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,608.72. This represents a 52.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $173,128.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,635.40. The trade was a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,240 shares of company stock worth $8,044,893 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $64.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $66.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DAL

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.