Lifeworks Advisors LLC Buys 125 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,045,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,225,000 after purchasing an additional 67,448 shares in the last quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $200.20 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.43 and a fifty-two week high of $203.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.46.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

