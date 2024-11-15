Lifeworks Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,088 Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $241,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 162,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Beckerman Institutional LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $1,192,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $35.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.65. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

