Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial downgraded Lifeway Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Lifeway Foods Stock Up 5.7 %

LWAY traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,941. Lifeway Foods has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.08 million, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $49.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 7.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lifeway Foods will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lifeway Foods

In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 4,584 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $89,617.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,085,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,222,482.95. This trade represents a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LWAY. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 2,334.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 71.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. 36.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

