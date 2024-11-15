Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) CEO Sells $22,830,460.38 in Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) CEO Chris Hulls sold 556,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $22,830,460.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 952,696 shares in the company, valued at $39,079,589.92. This trade represents a 36.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Life360 Trading Down 5.2 %

Life360 stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.60. 1,804,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,694. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.15. Life360, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $48.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life360

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Life360 during the second quarter worth $23,635,000. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Life360 in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,488,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life360 during the second quarter valued at about $6,777,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Life360 during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LIF shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Life360 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Life360 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Life360 from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Life360 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Life360 from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

