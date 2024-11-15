Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) CEO Sells $22,830,460.38 in Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) CEO Chris Hulls sold 556,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $22,830,460.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 952,696 shares in the company, valued at $39,079,589.92. This trade represents a 36.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Life360 Trading Down 5.2 %
Life360 stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.60. 1,804,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,694. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.15. Life360, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $48.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life360
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Life360 during the second quarter worth $23,635,000. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Life360 in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,488,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life360 during the second quarter valued at about $6,777,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Life360 during the second quarter worth about $43,000.
Life360 Company Profile
Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
