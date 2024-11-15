LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading 4.4% Higher – What’s Next?

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.31 and last traded at $3.31. 759,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,589,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

LexinFintech Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $526.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.53.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $500.98 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

LexinFintech Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of LexinFintech

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from LexinFintech’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. LexinFintech’s payout ratio is presently 19.40%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 38.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

