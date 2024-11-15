Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Short Interest Down 24.9% in October

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the October 15th total of 6,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

LEG traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,634. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $27.58.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 70,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 28,149 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 263,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 350,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after buying an additional 27,106 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 149,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 65,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 29,088 shares during the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Leggett & Platt from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Leggett & Platt from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

