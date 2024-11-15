Leerink Partnrs Has Negative Outlook of VYGR FY2024 Earnings

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst L. Nsongo now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.66) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.44). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Voyager Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.27) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Partners started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Voyager Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $6.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $339.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.89. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $11.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sandell Jacquelyn Fahey sold 5,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $34,914.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,525.82. This trade represents a 6.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 77,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 64,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

