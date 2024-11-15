Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Lowered to “Market Perform” Rating by Raymond James

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LSTR. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Landstar System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $187.41 on Friday. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $165.39 and a 52 week high of $201.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Landstar System will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James P. Todd sold 1,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $184,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,778.56. The trade was a 6.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 108.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

