Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on December 19th

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a payout ratio of 43.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.36. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $56.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

