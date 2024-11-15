Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shares Bought by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,859 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Krispy Kreme were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DNUT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 136.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,500,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,974 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,765,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in Krispy Kreme by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,230,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,699 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Krispy Kreme by 38.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,779,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 121.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 653,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res raised Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Krispy Kreme Stock Up 1.8 %

Krispy Kreme stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Krispy Kreme Profile

(Free Report)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.