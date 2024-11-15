Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JMP Securities Analyst Says

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

KTOS opened at $25.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 252.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $28.62.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,288,307.76. This trade represents a 2.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco purchased 11,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.89 per share, with a total value of $250,262.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,357,397.16. The trade was a 1.13 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,236 shares of company stock worth $1,451,601. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 113.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 311,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 165,356 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 627.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 42,817 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,813,000 after buying an additional 1,807,580 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 432,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after buying an additional 316,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

