Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 1,879 Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMR. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 2,439.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The RMR Group by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in The RMR Group by 75.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RMR opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.26. The firm has a market cap of $714.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The RMR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $28.82.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $212.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.15 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.35%.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

