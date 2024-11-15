Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 205 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 85,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 880.2% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 19,964 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $9,766,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 24,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $132.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $113.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.27 and a 200-day moving average of $134.88. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.12 and a 1-year high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 98.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. StockNews.com upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.52.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

