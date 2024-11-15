Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $552,000 Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 70.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $131.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 247.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.46. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.80 and a 12-month high of $138.61.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. UBS Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.96.

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,322 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $290,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 183,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,939,000. This trade represents a 1.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 9,256 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total transaction of $1,000,110.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,808.55. The trade was a 16.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 320,579 shares of company stock valued at $40,386,541. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

