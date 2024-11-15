Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $464,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $72.13 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day moving average is $74.69. The firm has a market cap of $113.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.