Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $441,000 Stock Holdings in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Richardson Electronics worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Azarias Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 31,565.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 44,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 44,823 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Richardson Electronics by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 156,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 36,820 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 3.0% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,095,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,027,000 after buying an additional 31,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 589,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 23,266 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Richardson Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Transactions at Richardson Electronics

In related news, Director James Benham acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $59,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,706 shares in the company, valued at $182,152.74. This trade represents a 48.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Richardson Electronics Stock Performance

Richardson Electronics stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $15.05.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $53.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.45 million. Richardson Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is -480.00%.

Richardson Electronics Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

