Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $373,000 Holdings in Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.41% of Fidelity Disruptors ETF worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Disruptors ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 174,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Disruptors ETF alerts:

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Fidelity Disruptors ETF stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. Fidelity Disruptors ETF has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24.

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Cuts Dividend

About Fidelity Disruptors ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Disruptors ETF (FDIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a suite of global Fidelity ETFs, all of which are tied with disruptive technologies in automation, communications, finance, medicine, and technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Disruptors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Disruptors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.