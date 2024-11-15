Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,504,000 after purchasing an additional 109,144 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 23.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,435,000 after buying an additional 222,800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in EPR Properties by 0.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,139,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,836,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,106,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,454,000 after buying an additional 53,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,279,000 after acquiring an additional 407,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on EPR Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.28.

Insider Activity at EPR Properties

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,660. This trade represents a 2.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. EPR Properties has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.76.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.05%.

About EPR Properties

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.