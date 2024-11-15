Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) CEO M Leroy Ball Sells 5,000 Shares

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) CEO M Leroy Ball sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $189,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,949,691.68. The trade was a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Koppers Stock Performance

Koppers stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.34. The stock had a trading volume of 11,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,290. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.81. The company has a market capitalization of $756.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.84.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. Koppers had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $554.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KOP. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Singular Research upgraded Koppers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Koppers by 277.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Koppers by 30.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 37,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Koppers by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,521,000 after acquiring an additional 20,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,022,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

Recommended Stories

